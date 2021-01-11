Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $23.31

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.31 and last traded at $23.18, with a volume of 22266 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.07.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Newell Brands to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America raised Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Newell Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Newell Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newell Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.12%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burney Co. bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $390,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the third quarter valued at about $175,000. S&CO Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the third quarter valued at about $652,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the third quarter valued at about $713,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 19.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 354,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,090,000 after buying an additional 58,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Company Profile (NASDAQ:NWL)

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development. The Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr.

