NewYorkCoin Price Down 16.6% Over Last 7 Days (NYC)

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded 38.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. NewYorkCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.76 million and $201.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NewYorkCoin has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar. One NewYorkCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $133.70 or 0.00397706 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003968 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 52.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000179 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003238 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000209 BTC.

About NewYorkCoin

NewYorkCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,756,183,388 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official website is nycoin.community. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NewYorkCoin Coin Trading

NewYorkCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NewYorkCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NewYorkCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

