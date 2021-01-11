NEXT (NET) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $67,870.00

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. One NEXT coin can now be bought for $0.36 or 0.00001037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NEXT has a market capitalization of $14.74 million and approximately $67,870.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NEXT has traded up 27.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.03 or 0.00387514 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003810 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000036 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003250 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 82% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000209 BTC.

NEXT Profile

NEXT (CRYPTO:NET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 116,503,818 coins and its circulating supply is 40,491,818 coins. The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

Buying and Selling NEXT

NEXT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

