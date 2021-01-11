NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Epiq Partners LLC

Epiq Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 300.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,668 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up approximately 1.4% of Epiq Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 17.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $71.50 to $73.25 in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.08.

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 121,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $9,077,356.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 336,188 shares of company stock valued at $24,990,497 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy stock traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $79.70. 461,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,215,220. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.55. The firm has a market cap of $156.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.87, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.15. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.70 and a fifty-two week high of $83.34.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.99%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

