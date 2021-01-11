NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) PT Raised to $83.00

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $57.00 to $83.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.06% from the company’s previous close.

NEP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Vertical Research raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.92.

Shares of NYSE:NEP opened at $79.76 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.39 and a beta of 0.79. NextEra Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $29.01 and a 1 year high of $82.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The solar energy provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEP. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 800 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 404.8% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 833 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, South State CORP. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. 66.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

