Nexus Investment Management ULC Boosts Stock Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in BCE were worth $3,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BCE. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in BCE by 0.9% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BCE by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in BCE by 46.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in BCE by 16.3% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 45.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BCE traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.15. 753,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,458,392. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.66 and a 52 week high of $49.26. The company has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.39.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. BCE had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.24%.

BCE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on BCE from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of BCE in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. BCE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

