Nexus Investment Management ULC Buys Shares of 13,100 CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,100 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $890,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank Sioux Falls bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. F&V Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 86,675 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after buying an additional 7,210 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 81,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,546,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 7,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $499,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.93.

CVS Health stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $76.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,592,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,221,860. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $52.04 and a 12 month high of $76.48. The stock has a market cap of $99.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $67.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

