Nexus Investment Management ULC Buys Shares of 2,000 M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in M&T Bank by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,765,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $991,379,000 after acquiring an additional 440,050 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,527,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,142,000 after purchasing an additional 297,979 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 6.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,637,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,799,000 after purchasing an additional 103,741 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in M&T Bank by 3.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,045,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,270,000 after purchasing an additional 30,251 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 33.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 811,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,731,000 after purchasing an additional 202,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

In other news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 16,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total value of $2,085,152.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,129,189.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

MTB has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on M&T Bank from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.80.

Shares of M&T Bank stock traded up $2.46 on Monday, hitting $146.70. 633,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,039,631. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $85.09 and a 52 week high of $174.00. The company has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

Read More: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.