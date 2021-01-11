Nexus Investment Management ULC Has $17.67 Million Stock Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 353,888 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,100 shares during the period. Western Digital accounts for about 2.3% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $17,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 932,805 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $41,170,000 after purchasing an additional 52,688 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 338.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 745 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,030 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 3.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 183,945 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $6,723,000 after buying an additional 5,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Western Digital by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 28,980 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WDC traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.56. 3,497,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,222,542. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.79 and a beta of 1.49. Western Digital Co. has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $72.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The data storage provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

WDC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Western Digital from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Cleveland Research upgraded Western Digital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.87.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

