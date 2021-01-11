Nexus Investment Management ULC Increases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 3.1% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $24,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 785,123 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,860,000 after acquiring an additional 40,159 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $859,000. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $1,228,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 5.8% in the second quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 783 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 29.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOG stock traded down $40.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,766.72. 1,207,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,862,162. The company has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $1,847.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,766.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,602.73.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 51.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,628.16, for a total value of $32,563.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,474.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,564 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,038. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,810.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,725.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,809.25.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

