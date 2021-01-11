Nexus Investment Management ULC Sells 2,811 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Nexus Investment Management ULC reduced its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 333,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,811 shares during the quarter. CarMax comprises approximately 4.0% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $30,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CarMax by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,601,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,369,000 after buying an additional 138,564 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in CarMax by 18.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,107,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,516 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in CarMax by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,131,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,470,000 after purchasing an additional 711,207 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,215,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,683,000 after purchasing an additional 14,302 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of CarMax by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,080,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,324,000 after purchasing an additional 9,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KMX. Oppenheimer started coverage on CarMax in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on CarMax in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.20.

In other CarMax news, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 14,647 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total transaction of $1,369,933.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,635.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KMX traded up $2.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $104.64. 1,044,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,563,292. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.59 and a 1-year high of $109.31. The company has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.19 and its 200-day moving average is $96.33.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 3.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

