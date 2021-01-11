Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $68.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.88% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Nissan Chemical Corporation is a chemical manufacturing company. It offers melamine, sulfuric acid, nitric acid and ammonia; fine chemicals, including special epoxy, flame retardant and disinfectant. Nissan Chemical Corporation, formerly known as Nissan Chemical Industries Ltd., is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, Mizuho downgraded shares of Nissan Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th.

NNCHY opened at $60.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.18. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.01 and a 200-day moving average of $52.57. Nissan Chemical has a 52-week low of $33.45 and a 52-week high of $62.35.

Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $426.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.63 million. Nissan Chemical had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 14.72%. On average, research analysts predict that Nissan Chemical will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Nissan Chemical Company Profile

Nissan Chemical Corporation engages in the chemicals, performance materials, agricultural chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and advanced materials and planning businesses in Japan and internationally. Its chemical products include MELAMINE, an adhesive agent; high purity chemicals; AdBlue, an urea solution; FINEOXOCOL, a saturated fatty alcohol and acid; ammonia, sulfuric, and nitric acid; TEPIC, an epoxy compound; Melamine Cyanurate, a salt of melamine and iso cyanuric acid; Nissan Reishi, a health food; phenylphosphonic acid; HI-LITE, a chlorinated isocyanulate; and OPTBEADS, a melamine-formaldehyde resin and silica.

