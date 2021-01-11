NIX Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.34 Million (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 28.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 11th. NIX has a total market cap of $2.34 million and $53,928.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NIX has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. One NIX token can currently be bought for about $0.0483 or 0.00000147 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,897.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $1,023.60 or 0.03111518 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.55 or 0.00399883 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $466.07 or 0.01416764 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $185.16 or 0.00562835 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $151.62 or 0.00460894 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004064 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.30 or 0.00271463 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00021916 BTC.

About NIX

NIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 48,501,558 tokens. NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform. NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io. The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog. The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

NIX Token Trading

