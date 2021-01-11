nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Sets New 52-Week High at $36.92

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.92 and last traded at $36.84, with a volume of 4682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.21.

Several research firms have issued reports on LASR. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on nLIGHT from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of nLIGHT in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.04 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.77.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.11. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $61.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 109,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $3,678,759.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,467,112.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ran Bareket sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total transaction of $421,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,652,858.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 186,662 shares of company stock valued at $6,130,959. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of nLIGHT by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,875,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,989,000 after purchasing an additional 484,229 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in nLIGHT by 25.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,288,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,208,000 after acquiring an additional 663,490 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in nLIGHT by 1.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,173,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,585,000 after acquiring an additional 33,809 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 0.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,177,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,655,000 after acquiring an additional 8,528 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 926,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,616,000 after acquiring an additional 40,945 shares during the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR)

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products segment and Advanced Development segment. The Segment Laser Products includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

