Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

NBLX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Noble Midstream Partners from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Noble Midstream Partners from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Noble Midstream Partners has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.46.

NASDAQ NBLX opened at $11.83 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.30. Noble Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $26.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 3.46.

Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.17). Noble Midstream Partners had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The business had revenue of $187.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.30 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Noble Midstream Partners will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 31.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 612,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 146,249 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 57.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 27,585 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 100.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 51,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 25,890 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 24.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 530,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 103,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth about $242,000. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Noble Midstream Partners Company Profile

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments in Midstream Entities and Corporate. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

