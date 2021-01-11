Non-Standard Finance plc (NSF.L) (LON:NSF) Shares Gap Down to $3.30

Shares of Non-Standard Finance plc (NSF.L) (LON:NSF) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.30, but opened at $2.97. Non-Standard Finance plc (NSF.L) shares last traded at $2.98, with a volume of 1,163,242 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4.55. The company has a current ratio of 9.69, a quick ratio of 9.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,592.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.40 million and a P/E ratio of -0.07.

In other news, insider Charles Henry Gregson bought 272,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £8,178 ($10,684.61).

About Non-Standard Finance plc (NSF.L) (LON:NSF)

Non-Standard Finance plc engages in the unsecured credit business in the United Kingdom. The company provides home credit loans; branch-based unsecured consumer loans; and guarantor loans. It operated 73 branches. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Morley, the United Kingdom.

