Northcoast Research Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) – Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Signet Jewelers in a report released on Friday, January 8th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Vierengel now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.88 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.64. Northcoast Research has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Signet Jewelers’ Q4 2022 earnings at $3.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.37 EPS.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.77. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.76) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SIG. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub raised Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of Signet Jewelers stock opened at $37.30 on Monday. Signet Jewelers has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $38.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.50 and its 200-day moving average is $19.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 388.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in Signet Jewelers in the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 71.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 21.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period.

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 01, 2020, it operated 3,208 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

