Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Trading Up 18.4%

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM)’s stock price was up 18.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.44 and last traded at $0.44. Approximately 32,513,989 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 32,532,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NAK shares. TD Securities cut their target price on Northern Dynasty Minerals from $1.70 to $1.15 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Northern Dynasty Minerals to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northern Dynasty Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.61.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.44.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NAK. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 82,814 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 12,689 shares in the last quarter.

About Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK)

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

