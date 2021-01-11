Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on NTRS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $132.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.50.

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $96.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.13. Northern Trust has a twelve month low of $60.67 and a twelve month high of $109.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. Research analysts expect that Northern Trust will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 29,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $2,625,317.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 7,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total transaction of $589,856.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,346 shares of company stock valued at $6,100,497. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,724 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $647,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,064 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 3,984 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $348,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

