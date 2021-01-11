Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Shares Gap Up to $0.99

Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.99, but opened at $1.09. Novan shares last traded at $1.09, with a volume of 6,590 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Novan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Novan alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $148.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of -0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Novan, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Novan in the third quarter worth $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novan in the third quarter worth $33,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Novan by 284.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 199,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 147,678 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Novan in the third quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Novan in the second quarter valued at $225,000. 2.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN)

Novan, Inc, a clinical development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Novan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.