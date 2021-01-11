Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) CMO Sells $1,949,584.00 in Stock

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) CMO John Trizzino sold 17,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $1,949,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,872. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

John Trizzino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 7th, John Trizzino sold 506 shares of Novavax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.17, for a total transaction of $62,830.02.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $121.85 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.26 and a 200-day moving average of $112.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of -23.34 and a beta of 2.08. Novavax, Inc. has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $189.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($5.57). The company had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.56 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 1,346.17% and a negative net margin of 133.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 6180.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVAX. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novavax during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Novavax by 163.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NVAX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Novavax in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Novavax from $223.00 to $257.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Novavax from $290.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Novavax has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.94.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate that in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

