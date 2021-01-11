NPCoin (NPC) Price Hits $0.0041 on Top Exchanges

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. In the last seven days, NPCoin has traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar. NPCoin has a total market cap of $299,938.35 and approximately $725.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NPCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000057 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00008521 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000087 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 67.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 29.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NPCoin Coin Profile

NPC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. NPCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NPCoin is npcoin.info.

NPCoin Coin Trading

NPCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Escodex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NPCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NPCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

