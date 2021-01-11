Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) PT Raised to $44.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) had its target price hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.60.

NASDAQ:NRIX opened at $40.24 on Friday. Nurix Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.21 and a 12 month high of $52.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.28.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $4.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.35 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $97,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $138,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.36% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company's lead product candidates in preclinical stage include NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

