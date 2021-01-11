NuWave Investment Management LLC Acquires 2,601 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 884.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 1.8% of NuWave Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,447,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Mirova bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.54, for a total value of $54,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,987,758.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

REGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $626.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. FIX upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $635.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $770.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $621.74.

REGN traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $498.50. 36,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,760. The company has a market capitalization of $53.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $495.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $570.72. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $328.13 and a fifty-two week high of $664.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.52 by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 37.30%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 28.16 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

