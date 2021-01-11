NuWave Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6,492.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,278,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,949,870,000 after buying an additional 5,016,641 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,565,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,177,107,000 after buying an additional 561,293 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,997,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,015,964,000 after buying an additional 95,701 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,956,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $497,356,000 after buying an additional 586,896 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,262,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $320,827,000 after buying an additional 391,069 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $237.70. The stock had a trading volume of 157,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,416,227. The firm has a market cap of $138.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.05 and a fifty-two week high of $264.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $226.46 and a 200-day moving average of $238.34.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. On average, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 43.18%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, January 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Amgen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. Mizuho lowered their target price on Amgen from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Amgen from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.92.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

