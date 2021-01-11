NuWave Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth about $36,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 38.8% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 93 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $6.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $484.87. 14,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,060. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $450.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $452.46. The firm has a market cap of $35.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $487.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 490.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.08 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 21.8 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $481.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $573.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $573.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $490.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.14.

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.34, for a total transaction of $90,468.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.56, for a total transaction of $9,011,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 107,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,391,946.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,300 shares of company stock valued at $10,099,210 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

