NuWave Investment Management LLC Has $481,000 Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 568.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the third quarter worth about $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Biogen by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in Biogen by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Mirova grew its position in Biogen by 292.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

BIIB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $355.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $268.00 price target for the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $249.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Biogen to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.13.

BIIB traded up $18.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $271.23. The company had a trading volume of 100,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.53. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.25 and a twelve month high of $374.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.24.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.06 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,500 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michel Vounatsos purchased 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $241.31 per share, with a total value of $748,061.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Read More: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.