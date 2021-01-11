NuWave Investment Management LLC Has $793,000 Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 61,500.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,696 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for about 1.0% of NuWave Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in McDonald’s by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,200 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,914,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 31,205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,696,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors increased its stake in McDonald’s by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,129 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 30,202 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 7,339 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock traded down $2.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $213.52. 77,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,099,180. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $231.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.94. The company has a market capitalization of $159.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.26.

In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $895,146.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total transaction of $1,590,407.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,442.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

