NuWave Investment Management LLC Increases Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 140.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the quarter. The Clorox comprises 1.4% of NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of The Clorox by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in The Clorox by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of The Clorox by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 19,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Clorox by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of The Clorox by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP William S. Bailey sold 15,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.47, for a total value of $3,211,271.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,857,084.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Benno O. Dorer sold 417,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total value of $83,788,060.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 293,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,938,073.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 473,319 shares of company stock valued at $95,666,491. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CLX stock traded down $3.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $194.04. 30,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,523,900. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $151.72 and a 12 month high of $239.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.29.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.90. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The Clorox’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.33%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Clorox from $223.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on The Clorox in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.53.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

