NuWave Investment Management LLC Purchases 4,080 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 1,232.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,080 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 14.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Moderna by 49.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Moderna by 449.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after buying an additional 27,986 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 51.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,532,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,938,000 after buying an additional 12,772,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Moderna by 3.3% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.63, for a total value of $3,272,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,744,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,468,407.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total value of $718,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,624,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,730,715.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 483,076 shares of company stock worth $52,738,316. 29.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MRNA shares. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Moderna from $105.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up from $166.00) on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Moderna from $157.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Moderna from $84.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.67.

Shares of MRNA stock traded up $5.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $118.20. 573,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,494,420. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.90 and a 1 year high of $178.50. The stock has a market cap of $46.77 billion, a PE ratio of -73.88 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.21.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $157.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.50 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 828.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

