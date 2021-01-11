NuWave Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 30,100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,931,000 after purchasing an additional 10,517 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 233.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 52,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after purchasing an additional 36,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

DTE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp upgraded DTE Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on DTE Energy from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.50.

DTE Energy stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $117.30. 7,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.63. The company has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.56. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $135.67.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $1.085 per share. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.89%.

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 714 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.51, for a total value of $93,184.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 1,939 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total value of $251,061.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,217 shares of company stock valued at $797,917 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

