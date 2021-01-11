NuWave Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 80.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,831 shares during the quarter. Canopy Growth comprises 0.8% of NuWave Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 6.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Canopy Growth by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Canopy Growth by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 256,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after acquiring an additional 16,788 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Canopy Growth by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,417,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Canopy Growth by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 6,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.29. 678,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,886,820. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 7.06. Canopy Growth Co. has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $32.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.89 and its 200 day moving average is $21.94.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $113.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.71 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 312.84% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%. Equities research analysts expect that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Phillip Stephen Shaer sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $2,172,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,200.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Rade Nikola Kovacevic sold 86,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $2,719,579.08. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 185,293 shares in the company, valued at $5,814,494.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CGC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Canopy Growth presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.28.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

