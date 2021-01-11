NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Director Sells $188,227.88 in Stock

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $531.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $180.68 and a fifty-two week high of $589.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.73 billion, a PE ratio of 86.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $527.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $493.71.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Truist increased their price target on NVIDIA from $623.00 to $643.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $545.84.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.27% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

