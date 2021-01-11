NXM (NXM) Price Tops $29.24

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. One NXM token can currently be purchased for about $29.24 or 0.00083991 BTC on popular exchanges. NXM has a total market cap of $169.62 million and $23.47 million worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NXM has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002872 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00023421 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.92 or 0.00111791 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00067302 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $91.06 or 0.00261589 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00062222 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,467.94 or 0.87525219 BTC.

NXM Token Profile

NXM’s total supply is 6,707,047 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,801,350 tokens. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io.

NXM Token Trading

NXM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

