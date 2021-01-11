O Brien Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 240 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

O Brien Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,294 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 0.4% of O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,072,613 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,067,428,000 after buying an additional 798,604 shares during the period. Guild Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 7.6% in the second quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,820 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,829 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 3,086,575 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $628,149,000 after purchasing an additional 211,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 20,260 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $235.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Microsoft from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group set a $243.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $249.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.71.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT traded down $2.13 on Monday, reaching $217.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,009,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,423,969. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.02. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $132.52 and a 52-week high of $232.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.06, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

