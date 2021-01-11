O Brien Wealth Partners LLC Has $45.14 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

O Brien Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 226,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,544 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 16.3% of O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $45,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 20,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 113.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 107,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,008,000 after buying an additional 4,069 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 17,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 45,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,951,000 after buying an additional 9,551 shares during the last quarter.

VTI traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $198.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,858,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,853,806. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $199.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.16.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

