OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $209.00

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $209.00 and last traded at $209.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $209.00.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of OBIC Co.,Ltd. in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.73.

OBIC Co.,Ltd. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OBIIF)

OBIC Co,Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides system integration, system support, office automation, and package software services. The company offers system integration services, including developing ERP software products to provide integrated administrative systems comprising personnel, payroll, working condition management, marketing, and production systems, as well as related training courses.

