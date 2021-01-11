ODEM (ODE) Price Down 21.5% This Week

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. ODEM has a market cap of $3.21 million and approximately $1,533.00 worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ODEM has traded 21.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ODEM token can now be bought for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00040913 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005341 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00036370 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,382.13 or 0.03927443 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.69 or 0.00320230 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00013839 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About ODEM

ODEM (CRYPTO:ODE) is a token. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2018. ODEM’s total supply is 268,946,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 219,110,098 tokens. ODEM’s official Twitter account is @ODEM_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ODEM is /r/ODEM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ODEM’s official website is odem.io. The official message board for ODEM is medium.com/odem.

Buying and Selling ODEM

ODEM can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

