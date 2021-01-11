ODUWA Price Hits $0.36 on Major Exchanges (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 20% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 11th. ODUWA has a market cap of $1.50 million and approximately $4,876.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ODUWA coin can currently be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00001172 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B and Crex24. Over the last seven days, ODUWA has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,601.32 or 1.00169317 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00016455 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00013816 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003179 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 98.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000348 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00046085 BTC.

About ODUWA

ODUWA (OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin. The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin.

Buying and Selling ODUWA

ODUWA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

