Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Purchased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $205.56 on Monday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.80 and a 52 week high of $213.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $200.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.11.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.74%.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.43.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

