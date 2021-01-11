ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Bought by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 8,739.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,112 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 123.6% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 23,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 12,853 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in ONEOK by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 14,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in ONEOK by 123.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. now owns 188,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after acquiring an additional 104,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in ONEOK by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 647,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,522,000 after acquiring an additional 21,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on OKE shares. BidaskClub downgraded ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on ONEOK from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine raised ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.36.

Shares of ONEOK stock traded up $0.56 on Monday, reaching $40.49. 29,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,336,960. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $78.48.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

