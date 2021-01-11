OneRoot Network Trading Up 8.3% Over Last 7 Days (RNT)

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 11th. During the last seven days, OneRoot Network has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. OneRoot Network has a market capitalization of $2.95 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OneRoot Network token can now be bought for $0.0104 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00041002 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004887 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003211 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00034564 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $97.41 or 0.00312716 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 32.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,148.13 or 0.03685894 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00014997 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003210 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About OneRoot Network

OneRoot Network (RNT) is a token. Its genesis date was November 28th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 tokens. OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. OneRoot Network’s official website is www.oneroot.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “ONEROOT aims to make use of the immutability, transparency, and traceability of blockchain while embracing values of decentralization and shared economy to build a network of value that better fits with the characteristics of distributed network and tokenization of assets. This project’s main focus will be the digitization of assets, offering information, buying solutions, transactions, and liquidity solutions for those that use it. RNT is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

OneRoot Network Token Trading

OneRoot Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneRoot Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneRoot Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OneRoot Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

