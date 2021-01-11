OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK) to announce $0.23 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for OP Bancorp’s earnings. OP Bancorp reported earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that OP Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.75 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow OP Bancorp.

OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.44 million for the quarter.

OPBK opened at $7.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.47 and a 200 day moving average of $6.66. OP Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $5.54 and a fifty-two week high of $10.72.

OP Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans.

