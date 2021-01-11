Open Platform Market Cap Hits $909,535.63 (OPEN)

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 23.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 11th. Over the last week, Open Platform has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar. Open Platform has a total market cap of $909,535.63 and $472,571.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Open Platform coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00041608 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004842 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003294 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 28.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $97.64 or 0.00319619 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00034353 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00015121 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003273 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,084.21 or 0.03549023 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Open Platform

Open Platform is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,057,742,422 coins. Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform.

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Open Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

