Open Predict Token (OPT) Price Tops $0.72 on Exchanges

Open Predict Token (CURRENCY:OPT) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. Open Predict Token has a total market capitalization of $716,707.35 and approximately $513.00 worth of Open Predict Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Open Predict Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.72 or 0.00002094 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Open Predict Token has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00040975 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005264 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00035599 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $110.50 or 0.00322627 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,238.00 or 0.03614510 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00013930 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Open Predict Token Token Profile

Open Predict Token (OPT) is a token. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2017. Open Predict Token’s total supply is 9,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,478 tokens. The official website for Open Predict Token is openpredict.io. Open Predict Token’s official message board is t.me/OpenPredictAnnouncements. Open Predict Token’s official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Open Predict Token Token Trading

Open Predict Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

