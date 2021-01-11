OpenDAO Reaches Market Capitalization of $933,885.84 (OPEN)

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. In the last seven days, OpenDAO has traded up 38.7% against the U.S. dollar. One OpenDAO token can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000744 BTC on popular exchanges. OpenDAO has a total market cap of $933,885.84 and approximately $657,495.00 worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00040963 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005240 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00036107 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.31 or 0.00321776 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,296.22 or 0.03747084 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00013733 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000034 BTC.

OpenDAO Token Profile

OpenDAO (OPEN) is a token. OpenDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 tokens. OpenDAO’s official website is opendao.io. OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform.

Buying and Selling OpenDAO

OpenDAO can be purchased on cryptocurrency exchanges.

