Oppenheimer Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for McDonald’s in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now expects that the fast-food giant will earn $6.14 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.23. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ FY2021 earnings at $8.34 EPS.

Get McDonald's alerts:

MCD has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Northcoast Research began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.26.

Shares of MCD opened at $215.87 on Monday. McDonald’s has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $231.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $213.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.94. The firm has a market cap of $160.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total value of $1,590,407.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,442.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $895,146.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sontag Advisory LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 11.8% in the third quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 6.3% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 10,599 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 92,631 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $20,332,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,639,959 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $579,445,000 after buying an additional 90,761 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 68,084 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $14,609,000 after buying an additional 12,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.