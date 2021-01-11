Oppenheimer Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Veeco Instruments in a report released on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.60. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Veeco Instruments’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $112.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.67 million. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 2.66% and a negative net margin of 12.58%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VECO. Zacks Investment Research cut Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Veeco Instruments from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. BidaskClub raised Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet raised Veeco Instruments from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Veeco Instruments from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Veeco Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.29.

Shares of VECO stock opened at $19.68 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.08. The stock has a market cap of $976.36 million, a PE ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 1.15. Veeco Instruments has a 1 year low of $7.42 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 4.22.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 61.1% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 212.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the third quarter valued at $153,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 8.2% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers ion beam deposition and etch systems, laser annealing systems, metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems, packaging lithography equipment; single wafer wet etch and clean systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

