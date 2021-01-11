Oppenheimer Weighs in on Yum! Brands, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:YUM)

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Yum! Brands in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $3.96 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.94.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on YUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.44.

Shares of YUM opened at $107.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.98. Yum! Brands has a 12 month low of $54.95 and a 12 month high of $110.66.

In other Yum! Brands news, VP David Eric Russell sold 3,250 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $318,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total transaction of $464,648.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,553,370.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,008 shares of company stock valued at $3,172,091 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc grew its position in Yum! Brands by 22.9% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 107,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,333,000 after acquiring an additional 19,979 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Yum! Brands by 478.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 62,726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,452,000 after purchasing an additional 51,882 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 124.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 13.9% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

