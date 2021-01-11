Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Option Care Health from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Option Care Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $16.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -32.27 and a beta of 1.04. Option Care Health has a 52-week low of $5.74 and a 52-week high of $18.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.59.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $781.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.53 million. Option Care Health had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. Option Care Health’s revenue was up 331.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Option Care Health will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Quadros Betten sold 600,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $9,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Option Care Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Option Care Health by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Option Care Health by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Option Care Health by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc provides independent home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company offers immunoglobulin infusion therapy designed for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapy and services; infusion therapies for bleeding disorders; and other infusion therapies to treat various conditions, including heart failure, pain management, chemotherapy, and respiratory medications.

